Officials say truck driver from I-70 fatal crash “will definitely be charged”

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The truck driver who reportedly caused a chain reaction crash that killed one woman and involved five vehicles has not been cited yet.

But they say the County prosecutor’s office has assured them that 29-year-old Mohammad Alkhatib of Chicago will face charges.

Trooper Dennis Wilcox of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says traffic was stopped at the 205-mile marker for construction.

He says two semis were in the right lane–one stopped, but the other kept moving.

Trooper Wilcox says that semi clipped the rear of the other, shoving it into a stopped pickup truck.

He says the semi then went into the left lane, hit a guard rail, veered back and rear-ended a van, shoving the van into another pickup.

He says the van driver, 69-year-old Susan Black resident of West Virginia, was killed.

Trooper Wilcox says officials spoke with the prosecutor’s office and were told that

“charges will definitely be filed” against the semi driver.