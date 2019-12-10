OH: man with “superhuman” strength steals cop car (on cam)

An Ohio man is recovering after investigators say he stole a police cruiser and crashed it into another car.

The incident was recorded on the patrol car’s camera.

It all started when 31-year-old Jeffrey Willard of Sandusky was kicked out of shakers bar and grill for being unruly.

Police say he then started throwing rocks at the bar owner’s car.

Police arrested Willard and put him in the back of their cruiser while they questioned witnesses.

That’s when he did this.

The gentleman slipped through his handcuffs, kicked in the partition to the cruiser, there’s a plastic partition and was able to gain control to the cruiser because it was left running Toby Meloro/Liberty PD Chief

He then sped off in the police car but almost immediately hit a parked Chevy Equinox and sent it into that middle of Belmont Avenue.

Willard ran off from the cruiser but was quickly caught by police.

How was Willard able to do all of this? Police believe he was on drugs.

As my officers said it was dealing with someone with superhuman strength so they are still researching at the hospital exactly what he was on. They are running all kinds of tests Toby Meloro/Liberty PD Chief

Liberty’s police chief says he believes his officers were following basic police procedure but he will look into the incident to see if the two officers involved did anything wrong.

As for Jeffrey Williard, once he gets out of the hospital he will face a slew of felony charges. It turns out he was already wanted for on felony charges for a different crime over in the Sandusky area.

With more local news I’m matt stone.