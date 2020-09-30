‘Oh well’: Investigators claim driver charged in deadly car-into-house crash didn’t care

Police say Damien Fish was driving under the influence and crashed into a house last week, killing a man inside

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver accused of crashing into a Howland home last week said, “Oh well” when he was told a man inside the house died as a result, according to a criminal complaint.

Damien Fish, 24, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday afternoon. He is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and DUI.

Wednesday, Fish pleaded not guilty to the charges, and bond was set at $25,000. As a condition of the bond, Fish must remain on electric monitoring until his next court date at 10 a.m. October 14.

Investigators say Fish was driving under the influence when he crashed into the house on Deforest Road last Wednesday night, saying they could smell alcohol on him. According to the criminal complaint, his blood-alcohol level was .223, over the legal limit of .08, and he also had a prescription tranquilizer, cannabinoids and oxycodone in his system.

The crash killed 45-year-old Matthew Burke, who was watching a movie inside. Burke’s dog also died.

Burke’s fiancée, Misty Young, was on video chat with him during the movie, and witnessed the whole thing.

Fish was not seriously hurt, but he was taken to the hospital after the crash, where an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper met him later to talk with him.

According to the criminal complaint, Fish was swearing and acting belligerent. The trooper said he refused to answer basic questions.

The trooper told Fish he killed someone in that crash and Fish responded by shrugging his shoulders and saying, “Oh well,” the criminal complaint states.

Fish got more agitated and wouldn’t stop moving when hospital staff tried to draw his blood, yelling loudly that it hurt, troopers said.

When the trooper left, he said Fish gave him the middle finger and said, “F**k you, get out of my room!”

“I’m going to make sure there’s justice for him. He did not deserve that. He was such a great person,” Young said last week.

“The Defendant’s character displays a blatant and disgraceful disregard for the sanctity of human life. It is the State’s position that the Defendant’s clear lack of concern for the lives of others brands him as the type of offender who is likely to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol again, with no concern for the death and carnage he is likely to inflict on others,” the prosecution said in the criminal complaint.