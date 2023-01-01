WIILOUGHBY, Ohio (WTRF) — The mother of an Ohio eighth grader filed a federal lawsuit last week against Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Board of Education and three Eastlake School Middle employees after she alleges that a nurse’s aide strip searched her daughter, according to ABC News.

The lawsuit contends that the unnamed middle school student “begrudgingly agreed” to allow another student to put a vape pen in her locker on Sept. 27.

Eastlake Middle School’s principal Colleen Blaurock allegedly took the girl from class that day and questioned her about the vape pen, says the lawsuit. The girl reportedly told the truth about the pen and said that she did not have it, says the suit.

Blaurock reportedly searched the girl’s locker and gym locker for the pen, but found nothing.

The lawsuit says the teen was then taken to the school nurse’s office and allegedly forced to strip down to her underwear by nurse’s aide Rosalyn Rubertino. Rubertino reportedly acted on orders given over the phone by nurse Megan Kuhlman, who was not present at the time.

According to the lawsuit, the school worker found nothing during the body search, but following the search school officials suspended the student.

The school district and the defendants did not immediately respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.