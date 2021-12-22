Ohio abortion bill will become law

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tablet with the text Abortion on the display

Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill imposing criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the rare circumstance when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt.

The governor signed the measure Wednesday, the same day it arrived from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The bill also requires physicians to report cases of babies born alive after abortion procedures and bars clinics from working with doctors who teach at state-funded hospitals and medical schools.

Abortion-rights advocates argue the bill threatens some of Ohio’s last remaining clinics.

Abortion opponents say the measure ensures the babies’ safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter