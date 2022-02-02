Ohio AEP says to charge your cell phone ahead of Landon winter storm

OHIO (WTRF) — First of all, if you’re planning on travelling on Friday morning, think again. We are bracing for rain, that will be turning to ice on the road and then maybe even see power lines weighed down with snow.

AEP is ready to be out in the inevitable damage. And while crews have a plan, they hope you make one too.

It starts with charging your cellphone and creating a strategy. If your home is hit with an extended power outage, have a backup location.

And speaking of no power, in an effort to stay warm, AEP is warning to not make this common mistake:

Someone who ran a generator in their garage and didn’t have it properly ventilated or had some heating source they put in their house, and it creates carbon monoxide. We want people to be safe. So, that should be part of their plan. Make sure you know and understand how to properly use any heating method or generator. Preferably you put them outside. Dave Callahan, AEP Ohio Emergency Preparedness Manager

That generator Callahan is talking about should also not be directly plugged into the power panel. It will cause a back feed out into the system and has been known to injure AEP workers.

And if you do come across downed wires, avoid the area and call 911 on that charged cellphone.