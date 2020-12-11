Ohio AG urges Supreme Court to consider Texas election lawsuit, but criticizes proposed solution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio on Thursday joined other Republican-led states in asking the Supreme Court to consider GOP President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the outcome of the presidential election.

In an amicus brief, Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost urged the Supreme Court to accept the lawsuit led by GOP Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The suit seeks to invalidate Electoral College votes in battleground states Trump lost — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan.

“Free and fair elections start with clear rules that don’t change right before the election,” Yost said. “It is not unreasonable to wonder — and many millions of Americans do — whether those hastily-implemented changes exposed the election systems to vulnerabilities.”

Ohio joined over a dozen other GOP-led states that have signed on.

The Trump challenge rehashes numerous disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal voting. It has been dismissed by legal experts as frivolous and criticized by some state officials.

Yost expressed skepticism about Texas’ proposed remedy, which asks the U.S. Supreme Court to order the legislatures in those four states to appoint a new set of electors for the Electoral College.

“Federal courts, just like state courts, lack the authority to change the legislatively-chosen method for appointing presidential electors,” he said. “So federal courts, just like state courts, lack authority to order legislatures to appoint electors without regard to the results of an already-completed election.”

Yost said Ohio had a clean, fair and accurate election, despite numerous lawsuits.