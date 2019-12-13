Ohio AG urging Congress to reclassify fentanyl-related substances

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is leading a bipartisan coalition to reclassify fentanyl-related substances.

The attorneys general of every U.S. state and territory are asking Congress to make the synthetic opioid a ‘Schedule 1’ drug.

That category is for drugs with no currently known medical use and that have a high potential to be abused.

Officials hope it will allow law enforcement to stop the trafficking of the deadly and highly addictive substance.

