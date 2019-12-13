Ohio AG urging Congress to reclassify fentanyl-related substances

Ohio Headlines

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is leading a bipartisan coalition to reclassify fentanyl-related substances.

The attorneys general of every U.S. state and territory are asking Congress to make the synthetic opioid a ‘Schedule 1’ drug.

That category is for drugs with no currently known medical use and that have a high potential to be abused.

Officials hope it will allow law enforcement to stop the trafficking of the deadly and highly addictive substance.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter