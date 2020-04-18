Ohio allows food trucks to operate at rest areas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Many restaurants in Ohio have scaled back hours following the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The results have been difficult for many truck drivers who frequently desire food on-the-go but the Ohio Department of Transportation may have a solution.

A federal regulation prohibiting commercial activity at rest areas will temporarily be suspended in Ohio, allowing food trucks to conduct business there.

The governor believes this is essential for truck drivers, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the Eisenhower Administration, there has been a federal prohibition of commercial activity at rest areas across the country, including Ohio. The federal government has recently decided that they’re going to suspend enforcing that rule. That’s what allowed us to open our rest stops in Ohio to allow food trucks to operate there. Matt Burning, ODOT Press Secretary

Food truck owners can download the free temporary permit by visiting the website for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

