Ohio Amber Alert issued for missing child

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) — A five-year old girl has been abducted from Jackson Township, Ohio and an Amber Alert has been issued. This is in Stark County.

Ana Burke, 5, is white and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3’9″ and weighs 55 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

She was last seen with Jonathan Stinnett, 36, a white male who is 5’10”, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ana may be traveling in a 1991 silver Ford Aerostar van with Michigan plate EHL7187.

Please call 911 if you have any information about this missing child.