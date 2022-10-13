COSHOCTON, Ohio (WTRF) An Amish man from Fresno, Ohio was sentenced this week for multiple sex crimes against a young girl, say reports.

John D. Hershberger, 51, was sentenced in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court to 20 years in prison for third-degree felonies related to the sexual assault of a girl who was between 8 to 12 years old when the sexual incidents occurred.

Hershberger was indicted in April on 10 counts of gross sexual imposition. In August, he entered an Alford guilty plea to all charges. In this type of plea, the defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution’s evidence would likely end in a guilty verdict if the case went to trial.

Hershberger must serve five years of probation when he is released and register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years.

At the sentencing, the victim, her family and her friends were present but did not speak. Hershberger said there were things he wanted to say, but he chose not to.