Ohio announces 2020 fair season dates

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates of the 2020 fair season.

Each of the Buckeye State’s 94 county and independent fairs are on the list, spanning from June to October.

The Belmont County Fair will take place from Sept. 8 through Sept. 13 and Aug. 16 to Aug. 23 in Jefferson County.

The Ohio State Fair will begin on July 29 in Columbus.

More can be found by heading over the Ohio Department of Agriculture website.

