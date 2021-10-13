Ohio anti-vaccine bill could be dead

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaker Bob Cupp is a Republican from Lima. His announcement Wednesday afternoon suggests the bill has little chance of passing the House in its current form. All major business and health groups oppose the legislation, and the Republican president of the Ohio Senate has also signaled his disapproval.

Ohio House is pausing HB 435 that was scheduled to go to the house floor for a vote today. The covid vaccine bill has been controversial, House Speaker Cupp says “there is still no consensus on how or whether to move forward…” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/pK2KS6hJqs — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) October 13, 2021

The bill allows employees to claim one of three exemptions to a mandatory workplace vaccine, including showing proof of antibodies from a previous COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Wednesday an Ohio law went into effect that bans mandatory vaccinations in public schools.

House Bill 244, signed into law in July, says that public schools and colleges cannot require someone to receive a vaccine that has not been fully approved by United States Food and Drug Administration.