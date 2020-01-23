Ohio auditor says former fiscal officer owes more than 10 thousand dollars to York Township

The Ohio state auditor says a former fiscal officer owes more than 10 thousand dollars to York Township.



Dawn Lee reportedly failed to send all of the township’s income taxes to the federal government and did not send required 9-4-1 and W-2 forms.

This caused York Township to pay penalties and interest charges in what the auditor calls quote “a neglect of duty.”

A finding of recovery has been issued against Lee to recover the money.