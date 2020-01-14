Ohio authorities say teen missing for weeks recovered

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) – Ohio authorities have called off the search for a teen missing for more than three weeks because they say he has been recovered.

This comes hours after investigators searched a vacant home in Port Clinton across the street from where 14-year-old Harley Dilly lived. Media outlets report authorities spent several hours going through the vacant home Monday night.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office canceled an endangered child advisory and only said the child has been recovered. Police plan to release more details Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was last seen leaving home for school on the morning of Dec. 20.

