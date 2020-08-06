Ohio bars and restaurants lose argument on “last call” rule

(WTRF) A judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order against an rule forcing Ohio bars and restaurants to stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m.


Several bar and restaurants owners filed a lawsuit earlier this week, arguing that there is no evidence that proves the virus spreads more after a certain time.

The judge says courts across the country have rejected similar challenges.


Governor Mike DeWine applauded the ruling.

