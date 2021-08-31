Ohio-based Bishop Sycamore reportedly fires football coach as questions of legitimacy linger

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The strange saga of Bishop Sycamore, the high school football program whose legitimacy has been called into question since a blowout loss Sunday on ESPN, took another bizarre turn Tuesday.

USA Today reported that coach Roy Johnson has been fired by Andre Peterson, Bishop Sycamore’s founder, director and offensive and defensive line coach. Johnson’s last game was a 58-0 loss to IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida, in Canton, Ohio.

Multiple media outlets have been exploring how Bishop Sycamore came to be on ESPN, and the network expressed regret over airing the game but placed the blame with a scheduling agency.

We regret that this happened and have discussed it with Paragon, which secured the matchup and handles the majority of our high school event scheduling. They have ensured us that they will take steps to prevent this kind of situation from happening moving forward.

ESPN

IMG Academy ranks as one of the top football programs in the country, No. 2 in the country according to MaxPreps, so a blowout win is not unheard of for the talented Florida-based team.

But when the highly touted matchup on ESPN’s main channel turned into a rout, announcers began to question whether Bishop Sycamore had any place playing in the game.

“Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their roster, and to be frank, a lot of that, we could not verify,” commentator Anish Shroff said. “They did not show up in our database, they did not show up in the databases of other recruiting services. So, OK, that’s what you’re telling us, fine, that’s how we take it in. From what we’ve seen so far, this is not a fair fight, and there’s got to be a point where you’re worried about health and safety.”

ESPN claims Bishop Sycamore also widely exaggerated the number of highly recruited players it claimed to have when the game was scheduled by Paragon.

Johnson took to Twitter Spaces on Monday saying about 15 players played in both games, adding most played only small portions. But game footage from Bishop Sycamore’s matchups on Friday and Sunday, reviewed by Awful Announcing, shows players took more snaps than Johnson indicated

Bishop Sycamore is not recognized by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, and The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) lists no charter school by the name of Bishop Sycamore.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Park Patriots: 2021 High School Football Preview

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

John Marshall Preview

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter