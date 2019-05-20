Ohio bill would allow some convicted of aggravated murder to avoid death penalty

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ohio (WTRF) - An Ohio bill would allow some of those convicted of aggravated murder to avoid the death penalty.

Republican Representative Brett Hudson Hillyer sponsored the bill, which would provide exceptions for those found to have a quote "serious mental illness."

The bill has support from both parties and from mental health advocacy groups, while Ohio prosecutors have opposed the bill.

Those currently on death row could petition for re-sentencing.