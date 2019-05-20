Ohio Headlines

Ohio bill would allow some convicted of aggravated murder to avoid death penalty

Posted: May 19, 2019 10:37 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 04:06 AM EDT

Ohio (WTRF) - An Ohio bill would allow some of those convicted of aggravated murder to avoid the death penalty.

Republican Representative Brett Hudson Hillyer sponsored the bill, which would provide exceptions for those found to have a quote "serious mental illness."

The bill has support from both parties and from mental health advocacy groups, while Ohio prosecutors have opposed the bill.

Those currently on death row could petition for re-sentencing.

