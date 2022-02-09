Ohio bill could make it easier for property owners to rent short-term

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A bill introduced to the Ohio legislature would make owners of short-term rentals such as those on Airbnb and VRBO no more or less restricted than other property rental owners.

State Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-Ashtabula) and State Representative Ron Ferguson (R- Jefferson, Monroe and Belmont) filed House Bill 563 which seeks to eliminate the development of regulations that would place outright bans on short term rentals (STRs) and limit the duration of use.

The bill does not prohibit local municipalities to regulate STRs, it only ensures that STRs be subjected to the same regulations as long-term rentals and that those regulations address public safety or nuisance issues.

“Ohioans should always have the right to use what is often their most valuable asset, their homes, as an investment to make money through short-term rental,” said Fowler Arthur. “Short-term rentals also help drive traffic to countless small businesses – restaurants, shops and tourist attractions – across the state. Eliminating short-term rentals hurts Ohio’s economy.”

The bill seeks to: