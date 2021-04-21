Ohio Bill Formally Introduced To rename State Park After Donald Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A GOP-backed bill introduced Monday would change the name of an Ohio state park to honor former President Donald Trump.

The bill primarily sponsored by freshman state Rep. Mike Loychik to rename Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park is the latest attempt by Ohio Republicans to honor the former president.

“This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County. I witnessed the unprecedented and astounding support that President Trump received from constituents across the 63rd District and on Mosquito Lake State Park,” Loychik said. “This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he pushed for initiatives and policies that was very well-received with my constituency and the state. I will soon be introducing this bill to recognize the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye state.”

While Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, he won Ohio with more votes than any candidate in state history.