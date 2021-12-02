Ohio bill signed allowing small businesses to remain open during a health emergency

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law that would allow small businesses to remain open during a health emergency so long as they show they can meet safety protocols required of businesses not mandated to close.

Backers of the legislation said it was needed to address the disparity early on in the pandemic when large big-box stores full of customers and employees were permitted to keep operating while smaller businesses, some selling the same goods, had to close.

The Republican DeWine signed the bill sponsored by GOP Reps. Shane Wilkin and Jon Cross on Wednesday.