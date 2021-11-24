Ohio bill that would allow cameras in nursing homes so abuse and neglect can be stopped passes unanimously

A bipartisan bill in Ohio would allow nursing home residents and or their families to install cameras in their rooms to capture abuse and or neglect.

Senate Bill 58, also called Esther’s Law, has passed unanimously in the Ohio House and Senate and will go to Gov. Mike DeWine to sign or veto.

The bill is named after Esther Piskor, a resident of a Cleveland nursing home, after cameras placed in her room by her family showed abuse from nurses’ aides that abused her.

The video below shows an aide roughly lifting his mother out of her wheelchair by her arms and throwing her into the bed. Then, in a separate incident, they dropped her into her wheelchair.

The footage helped land nurses’ aides in jail and criminal convictions related to the abuse.

Currently, Illinois, Kansas, and Minnesota, allow families to install cameras in nursing homes.

The bill says the guardian, attorney, or resident would have to pay for the costs of installing, maintaining, and removing the camera. They would also have to pay for wifi unless the nursing home had free wifi.