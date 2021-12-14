Ohio bill to combat organized crime passes House

An Ohio bill just recently passed in the House that would require high-volume, third-party online, sellers to disclose certain pieces of identifying information to protect consumers.

The bill, led by Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg), is to ‘ensure that high-volume third-party online sellers are playing fair and that consumers have adequate revenues of recourse when those sellers do business in less than honest ways,” said Ghanbari.

“Another benefit to passing this bill is that it will deliver a major blow to organized retail crime here in the state of Ohio,” Ghanbari added. “It’s common practice for individuals to enter into brick-and-mortar businesses, rob them and then sell these items, these stolen products, on the online marketplace and use the ill-gotten gains to further their criminal enterprise.”

The Ohio House says the bill defines a high-volume third-party seller as a participant in an online marketplace that, in any continuous 12-month period in the previous 24 months has entered into at least 200 discreet sales for new or unused consumer goods resulting in at least $5,000 of gross revenue.

Ghanbari said the Ohio Attorney General will also be able to adopt rules to enforce the bill’s provisions.

Ghanbari was joined by State Rep. Phil Plummer as a joint-sponsor of the bill that passed in the House with a bipartisan vote of 75-20-4. House Bill 272 now heads to the Senate for further consideration.