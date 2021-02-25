Ohio bill toughening welfare program eligibility criticized

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Social service advocates are criticizing an Ohio bill that would toughen eligibility requirements for food stamps and Medicaid benefits.

Legislation sponsor Sen. Tim Schaffer is a Republican from Lancaster. His bill would require beefed up monitoring of changes in food stamp recipients’ income and also require photos on state food stamp cards, called EBT cards.

Schaffer’s bill also proposes adding some work requirements for recipients of Medicaid, the joint state-federal health care program for poor children and families.

Officials with county human services agencies and food banks said Wednesday the legislation would further strain Ohio’s safety net system during the pandemic.