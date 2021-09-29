Ohio bill would ban abortions in event of high court ruling

Newly proposed legislation would ban abortions in Ohio under nearly all conditions should the U.S. Supreme Court find abortion unconstitutional.

The only exceptions would be if a doctor determined the abortion was needed to save a pregnant woman’s life or protect her from serious harm.

The kind of bill is known as an abortion “trigger” bill and in Ohio is sponsored by Republican Sens. Kristina Roegner and Sandra O’Brien.

Ten other states have similar laws in effect.

An Oklahoma bill is set to become law Nov. 1. The new Ohio legislation is similar to House bills proposed in the last General Assembly.