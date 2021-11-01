Ohio bill would eliminate required conceal carry license

A proposed bill in the Ohio House would eliminate the requirement for a concealed weapons permit.

The legislation, sponsored by Republican Reps. Tom Brinker and Kris Jordan, would also end the requirement that individuals “promptly” inform police officers that they’re carrying a concealed weapon.

The bill requires only that individuals provide such information if asked by an officer.

The GOP-controlled House Government Oversight Committee approved the bill along party lines last week.

A similar bill is pending in the Ohio Senate.

Law enforcement groups oppose the measure, concerned about the legislation’s lack of required training.