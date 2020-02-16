Ohio bill would require flashing lights on Amish buggies

An Amish buggy travels west on Route 87, while an automobile crossed Rt. 87 at the intersection of Springdale Ave. in Middlefield, Ohio on December 19, 2018. A Federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation has provided funds for widening of roads in Middlefield, Ohio to increase the safety of the horse drawn carriages of the Amish. (Chuck Crow/Cleveland Plain Dealer via AP)

ASHLAND, Ohio (Ashland Times-Gazette) — A flashing light would be required on horse-drawn buggies typically used by the Amish under an Ohio proposal intended to help prevent collisions with motor vehicles.

The bill introduced by Republican Reps. Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, and Darrell Kick, of Loudonville, also would require animal-drawn vehicles to use new reflective tape with higher visibility.

Current law requires still lights and reflectors on buggies. Law enforcement officials say more liberal communities have agreed to additional safety measures but others won’t unless it is state law.

State data shows Ohio has had over 870 crashes involving an animal-drawn vehicle or an animal with a rider since 2014.

Latest Posts: