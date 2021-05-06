Ohio bill would require recording of suspect interrogations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would require the recording of all interrogations of individuals in custody who are accused of serious crimes like rape and murder.

Supporters say recording interrogations protects suspects from the use of allegedly false statements made in unrecorded interviews.

Backers also say it protects police against allegations of coercion and provides prosecutors accurate evidence to use in a case.

The House-passed bill is now before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Niki Clum is legislative liaison for the Ohio Public Defender.

She told the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday that about half of departments record interrogations, a figure she said should be at 100%.