Ohio bill would require schools to put lessons and classroom materials online

A bill that is going to be introduced in Ohio would require schools to post curriculum, lesson plans, reading lists, and other material online.

“It’s about transparency and allowing parents to be empowered to make decisions for their children and ultimately to compare and contrast school districts and school choice,” said Rep. Brett Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville) who introduced the bill.

The Ohio School Board Association said they are on board with parents having full access to what kids are learning, according to Ideastream.org but the bill would require a lot more work for teachers and districts that ate struggling with staffing and remote learning

Currently, schools ate legally required to provide parents with the information if it’s requested.