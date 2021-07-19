Ohio boy rescued after fall over steep cliff

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — It was a real team effort for many local fire departments in Lake County who rescued a boy who fell over the side of a steep cliff on Sunday.

The Concord Fire Department, in a Facebook post, thanked all who assisted in the rescue at Jordan Creek Park.

Rope Rescue Technicians were deployed to rescue him.

(Courtesy of The Concord Fire Department)

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, Lake Metroparks Rangers, Perry Fire, Leroy Fire, Chardon Fire, Hambden Fire, Painesville City Fire, Painesville Twp. Fire, Kirtland Fire, Metro Life Flight, and others also assisted.

The boy was transported to Cleveland Metro Trauma Center in stable condition.