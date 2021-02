LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Sunday morning after a stand-off in Liberty.

Thomas Moore, 32, is charged with domestic violence, inducing panic and obstructing official business.

Moore was the owner of the Bin Voyage in Boardman, which closed last year, due to the pandemic.

Police blocked off Mansell Drive just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials couldn’t confirm any other details, but say the scene was cleared an hour later after Moore walked out on his own.