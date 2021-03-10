Ohio Changing Travel Guidance for COVID-19

COLUMBUS – Starting March 10, 2021, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), will no longer issue a travel advisory for those entering Ohio after traveling to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher.



Instead, ODH is revising its travel guidance to encourage Ohioans to carefully review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance when considering travel.

This change means the state-by-state list will no longer be updated. Even as more individuals are vaccinated across the United States and in Ohio and testing availability continues to improve, travelers should still practice appropriate public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and washing your hands.



Additional CDC guidance related to domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic includes:

· Travel can increase your chance of getting or spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying

home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

· You and your travel companions (including children) may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to family, friends, and community after travel.

· If you have a known exposure to COVID-19, you should delay travel even if you are not feeling

sick, quarantine yourself from other people, get tested, and monitor your health.

· Don’t travel if you are sick or test positive for COVID-19, and don’t travel with someone who is sick.



Complete CDC guidance on travel can be found here