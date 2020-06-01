Ohio cities extend curfews; Cleveland commuters blocked

Cleveland police patrol the streets, Monday, June 1, 2020, in downtown Cleveland. The City of Cleveland extended its curfew through Tuesday night after riots broke out on Saturday in reaction to George Floyd’s death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — At least two Ohio cities are extending their emergency curfews following a weekend of violent protests across the state after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Cleveland’s decision to continue its curfew through Tuesday created confusion Monday morning with downtown freeway exit ramps and streets blocked to commuters. Volunteers had spent Sunday cleaning up the damage in Cleveland.

In Cincinnati, the mayor says a nighttime curfew will continue Monday. More than 100 people were arrested Sunday night there during the protests.

Protests also erupted over the weekend in Toledo, Akron, Dayton and smaller cities. The damage across the state was still being tallied.

Latest Posts: