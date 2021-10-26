Ohio city places ban on abortion

Tablet with the text Abortion on the display

A second Ohio city has voted to criminalize abortion within its limits.

The city council in Mason voted 4-3 on the ordinance Tuesday.

It’s a community of about 30,000 northeast of Cincinnati.

The largely symbolic move was decried by abortion rights backers as unconstitutional and cheered by abortion opponents.

Mason has no abortion clinics and isn’t planning any.

Neither is Lebanon, Ohio, which voted to ban abortions in May.

Both cities’ ordinances came from an initiative by Right to Life East Texas.

Mason’s ordinance outlaws possession of prescription drugs that induce abortions, but carries no penalties for abortion seekers.