Ohio city places ban on abortion

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tablet with the text Abortion on the display

Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

A second Ohio city has voted to criminalize abortion within its limits.

The city council in Mason voted 4-3 on the ordinance Tuesday.

It’s a community of about 30,000 northeast of Cincinnati.

The largely symbolic move was decried by abortion rights backers as unconstitutional and cheered by abortion opponents.

Mason has no abortion clinics and isn’t planning any.

Neither is Lebanon, Ohio, which voted to ban abortions in May.

Both cities’ ordinances came from an initiative by Right to Life East Texas.

Mason’s ordinance outlaws possession of prescription drugs that induce abortions, but carries no penalties for abortion seekers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter