Ohio college student arrested, accused of groping fellow student

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown State University student from Cincinnati is in the Mahoning County jail on charges that he groped a fellow student Saturday.

Bryce Hickman, 19, was arrested Monday by university police on charges of burglary and gross sexual imposition. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Hickman was originally issued a summons for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damaging for the incident late Saturday, but when he showed up Monday for his arraignment in municipal court, he was taken into custody on the warrants.

Reports said police were called about 11:10 p.m. Saturday to the Courtyard Apartments on Wick Oval Street and were told by a woman that Hickman groped her several times even after repeated warnings not to.

The woman told police she was in a room with Hickman and another woman when the other woman left and Hickman started to become aggressive, reports said.

Reports said the woman told Hickman she was uncomfortable being alone with him because he was drunk but he closed the door, locked it and groped her.

The groping stopped when the woman managed to open the door, reports said.

Reports said Hickman also tried to kick in a door before police arrived and damaged the door frame. Reports said witnesses told police Hickman insisted several times he was sober.

When police arrived Hickman was sitting on the floor, reports said.

Hickman was taken to the jail after he was charged but the jail refused to take him, reports said, so he was released on summons with a warning not to have any contact at all with the victim.