Ohio congressional candidate subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A former Trump aide and congressional candidate in Ohio says he has been subpoenaed by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

In a statement issued late Thursday, Republican Max Miller said he will defend his rights in what he describes as a partisan attack.

Former President Donald Trump encouraged Miller, his former White House and campaign aide, to run and has endorsed his bid for a northeast Ohio congressional seat.

Miller initially planned to face fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, but Gonzalez announced he wouldn’t run for reelection facing pushback for supporting Trump’s impeachment.