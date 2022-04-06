Washington, DC (WTRF)-Ohio Congressman Bob Gibbs is officially stepping down at the end of his term. The congressman has been in office since 2011.

He says he hopes to use his retirement to spend more time with his family.

Congressman Gibbs released a statement saying quote, “This was a difficult decision, one which I will not take lightly. I want to thank family, friends, and supporters for their encouragement this election and the voter’s confidence in the previous six elections. It has truly been an honor to advocate for Ohioans in Congress.”