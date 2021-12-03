Ohio Congressman: China must be punished for hurting American workers

On Thursday, Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) and Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) introduced the Level the Playing Field Act 2.0.

Johnson says the bipartisan legislation will punish China for distorting the global steel and aluminum markets and hurting American workers who have suffered from China’s egregious anti-free market practices.

“For far too long, China and its communist regime have taken deliberate steps to hurt American workers and the American economy by dumping steel, aluminum, and other products on the global markets with no repercussions. That must end,” said Bill Johnson. “This bipartisan legislation will hold China accountable for these actions by ensuring that U.S. industries and the Department of Commerce have the tools needed to seek relief from China’s actions. A robust domestic steel and aluminum industry is critical to repairing America’s aging infrastructure and creating American jobs, the American economy, and American national security. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate to ensure this bipartisan bill becomes law.”

“Protecting American workers and countering China’s unfair trade practices must be central pillars of U.S. trade policy,” said Rep. Sewell. “My Leveling the Playing Field Act 2.0 will support America’s workers by strengthening our trade remedy laws and promoting fair competition by pushing back against China’s egregious efforts to manipulate the global market in their favor. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation with Congressman Bill Johnson and urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to give it their full support!”

The Level the Playing Field Act 2.0 mirrors legislation introduced by Sens. Portman (R-Ohio) and Brown (D-Ohio). Johnson and Sewell say the bill will help ensure a critical step forward to this important legislation becoming law.