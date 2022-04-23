BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The drug epidemic has no signs of slowing down.



We see it all across the U.S. and right here in the Ohio Valley.



Congressman Bill Johnson points his finger at the border crisis. He also puts blame on President Biden’s policies regarding the border.



Johnson says a surge is expected at the border.



According to the Congressman, that means for drugs and violence.

“What are they bringing over? They’re bringing drugs, crime, human trafficking. fentanyl, heroin, cocaine. It’s terrible and tragic what is able to walk across our borders.” Congressman Bill Johnson (R) Ohio

Congressman Johnson says President Biden needs to get serious about what comes across our borders. That includes any potential illegal drugs.