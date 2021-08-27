Ohio Congressman on ISIS-K : ‘Kill them, absolutely kill them’

OHIO (WTRF)- Lawmakers across the country are reacting to the deadliest day for our military in over a decade.



Ohio Congressman, Bill Johnson, says it’s one of the most outrageous failures in modern American history.

He says, quote, it did not need to happen and it was totally avoidable. President Biden vows to retaliate but says the evacuation will continue.

Congressman Johnson’s criticism remains.

Johnson says people need to be fired from the top down in the Biden Administration. The Congressman says we needed to get out of the 20-year war.

But it was not a matter of if, it was a matter of how.

Now the terrorists are on offense because they see America running with our tail tucked between our legs and unable to protect our own citizens. You are going to see bigger problems and the worst is yet to come. I longed believed the war on terror should be fought in the terrorists back yard. Not in America’s. Congressman Bill Johnson | (R) Ohio

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown put out this statement regarding the issue: