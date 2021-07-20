Ohio couple arrested after arguing over the quality of food for their wedding

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman were arrested Saturday after an argument reportedly erupted over the quality of food served at a wedding.

Officers were called about 9:52 p.m. to a banquet facility on Motor Inn Drive on reports of an argument between a wedding party and catering staff.

When officers arrived, they said they saw several people yelling in the parking lot and were informed that a man leaving the facility without a shirt on had a gun.

Police detained the shirtless man, later identified as Malik Everson, and retrieved a loaded gun from him, according to the police report.

Police said as they were detaining Everson, a woman, later identified as Brooke Mascarella, interfered with officers even after being told to stay away.

Mascarella was also handcuffed and detained.

Officers spoke with members of the wedding party and were told that an argument started over the quality of the food provided by the caterer. They also said Mascarella had a knife in her hands but dropped it when police arrived.

The caterer reported to police that she was approached by members of the wedding party asking for a full refund. She said she gave $100 back and went into the kitchen where she was met by the groom, who demanded all the money back and was “making threats,” according to the police report. All this was happening as the caterer was on the phone with Everson, who was there to pick her up.

Everson and Mascarella were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on aggravated menacing charges.

Mascarella is facing an additional charge of obstructing official business.

Police said a knife and Everson’s gun were logged as evidence.

Police also noted that Everson has a CCW permit out of Columbiana County but that it is “to be revoked,” according to the police report.

Both Mascarella and Everson pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Monday. Bond was set at $5,000 for both with a pretrial set for July 28.