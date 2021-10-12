Ohio couple goes viral after groom carries special needs sister-in-law down the aisle

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wedding_1525971526132.jpg
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

A video that has been seen by over 39 million times with over 5 million likes is making an Ohio couple viral for all the right reasons.

Morgan Altier, now Morgan Watkins, shared the spotlight of her wedding day with her twin sister Macey.

According to 11 Alive Macey who has always had special needs was told by doctors that they would never be able to diagnose her.

Morgan wrote on her TikTok that she wanted Macey to have her special moment as a bride like her twin sister.

My twin sister who has special needs came down at my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband. I wanted her to have her special moment as a bride like her twin sister. I will forever cherish this! Look at how her just looking around at everyone like she’s on her throne 😭😍 this is why I fell in love with him bc he loves her as much as I do. #weddingtiktok #love #twins #marryme #lovestory #youarethereason #tiktok

@morganmwatkins

My twin sister who has special needs came down at my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband. I wanted her to have her special moment as a bride like her twin sister. I will forever cherish this! Look at how her just looking around at everyone like she’s on her throne 😭😍 this is why I fell in love with him bc he loves her as much as I do. #weddingtiktok #love #twins #marryme #lovestory #youarethereason #tiktok

♬ original sound – Morgan Watkins

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter