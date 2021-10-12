Ohio couple goes viral after groom carries special needs sister-in-law down the aisle

A video that has been seen by over 39 million times with over 5 million likes is making an Ohio couple viral for all the right reasons.

Morgan Altier, now Morgan Watkins, shared the spotlight of her wedding day with her twin sister Macey.

According to 11 Alive Macey who has always had special needs was told by doctors that they would never be able to diagnose her.

Morgan wrote on her TikTok that she wanted Macey to have her special moment as a bride like her twin sister.

‘My twin sister who has special needs came down at my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband. I wanted her to have her special moment as a bride like her twin sister. I will forever cherish this! Look at how her just looking around at everyone like she’s on her throne 😭😍 this is why I fell in love with him bc he loves her as much as I do. #weddingtiktok #love #twins #marryme #lovestory #youarethereason #tiktok‘