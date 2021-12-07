Ohio couple not responsible for paralyzing driver for fortified mailbox; Court rules

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled an Ohio couple is not liable for paralyzing a driver who hit their fortified mailbox and flipped in 2016.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that landowners owe no duty to protect motorists who leave the regularly traveled portion of the road and strike an object in the right-of-way.

The driver argued that he would have not been injured if it wasn’t for the mailbox.

In December 2016, Cletus Snay crashed his pickup truck into Matthew Burr’s mailbox in Bellevue after hitting a patch of black ice. Snay and his wife filed a lawsuit in Huron County Common Pleas Court. Even though a state trooper determined that Burr’s mailbox did not cause the truck to flip, an accident reconstructionist hired by the Snays determined “the unyielding heavy metal pipe mailbox support caused the truck to overturn and led to Snay’s injuries,” according to Court News Ohio.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Conner said the mailbox did not affect the safety of ordinary travel