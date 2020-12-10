Ohio court upholds death sentence for man who killed 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for an Ohio man who was convicted of killing five women and the abduction and rape of a sixth over a 10-year period.

Shawn Grate is on death row for the killings of two of the women in Ashland County in north-central Ohio.

The 44-year-old Grate is also serving three life sentences for the killing of the other three women.

A unanimous Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentences for the women whose bodies were found during a 2016 search of a vacant house in Ashland where Grate had been living.

The court rejected arguments that Grate’s attorneys were ineffective during his trial.