‘This lady is drunk’ Ohio Supreme Court upholds drink driving arrest based on citizen tip

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a woman’s arrest for drunken driving following a citizen’s tip to a state trooper that the driver was impaired.

At issue before the court was a 2017 arrest in Hamilton County of a woman whose blood-alcohol level tested at more than twice the legal limit.

Records show a trooper was finishing a crash investigation at a gas station when someone emerged from the store and shouted ‘Hey, you need to stop that vehicle. That lady is drunk!’ The court ruled unanimously to reject arguments by the woman’s attorney that the tip wasn’t enough for an investigation.

