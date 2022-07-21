Two people were pronounced dead after a crash in Quaker City, Ohio that resulted in both vehicles catching on fire.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on SR 513 on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

According to the State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on SR 513 and traveled left of center striking a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado head-on, reported yourradioplace.

Following the impact, both vehicles caught on fire.

Before the fire started, a witness of the accident was able to remove the passengers from the Silverado.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.