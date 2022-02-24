Watch this video posted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies in Columbus, Ohio successfully bring an allegedly impaired driver going the wrong way on an interstate to a safe stop.

On Feb. 11, just before 2 a.m. patrol deputies received an alert about a driver going the wrong way on I-70 on the west side of Franklin County.

Deputies responded and brought the vehicle to a safe stop by deploying stop sticks and performing a successful Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver (PIT).

Juan Ruiz-Tellez, 42, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired (OVI) and failure to comply. Deputies recovered open containers of both alcohol and marijuana from the vehicle.

Credit: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful