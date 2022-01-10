Ohio deputy Sheriff/ U.S Marine Corps veteran dies after battle with COVID-19

A deputy sheriff in Wood County has died after a battle with COVID-19 according to Ohio state representative Haraz N. Ghanbari.

Sgt. Jody Swoap, 42, of Bowling Green died at the Wood County Hospital on Sunday in the ICU.

According to Ghanbari, Swoap was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who ‘ continued to serve our community as law enforcement officer.

On December 30, law enforcement officers and other first responders from around Wood County held a drive-by parade at the hospital to show support for Swoap