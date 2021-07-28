Ohio detention facility bought violent, provocative video games for male teens: Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State investigators say staff members at an Ohio juvenile detention facility bought violent and sexually provocative video games for incarcerated male teens.

Ohio’s Office of Inspector General investigates potential wrongdoing at executive branch agencies.

The IG said Tuesday that staff at Circleville Correctional Facility in southern Ohio provided seven games that promoted violence, anti-law enforcement themes and sexually mature content.

The IG report also said facility staff spent $814 on fishing equipment that was never used.

Tony Gottschlich is a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

He says the agency is concerned about the findings and takes them seriously.