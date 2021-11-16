Ohio doctor accused of drugging, assaulting woman gets 20 years

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

A plastic surgeon from Ohio who was accused of drugging a woman and recording himself sexually assaulting her has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said in federal court Monday that investigators reviewed 60 videos that showed at least 20 different women being assaulted.

But prosecutors say only one woman was willing to come forward and accuse Manish Gupta, of Sylvania.

Gupta pleaded guilty in April to the assault of a woman in 2016.

Prosecutors alleged that he would travel around the U.S. to medical conferences and hire high-end escorts and then drug them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter